CARROLLTON — David Green, 88, formerly of Jerseyville, Illinois, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the emergency room at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

He was born in Jerseyville on July 6, 1932, and was the only child born to the late William Chester and Nina Pearl (Dunham) Green.

David graduated in 1950 from Jersey Community High School, and served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed for many years as a machinist at McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis, Missouri.

In his younger years, he enjoyed racing motorcycles, and then as time moved forward he settled for just enjoying the ride.

He married the former Dorothy Hagen on April 28, 1951 in Pocahontas, Arkansas; and together they shared nearly 32 years of marriage, and the joys of their son, Randy before her death on Feb. 3, 1983.

He then married Imo Jean Dotson on Dec. 16, 1985 at the United Methodist Church in Carrollton, Illinois, and they have shared the last 34 years together.

Surviving are his wife, Imo Jean Green; his son, Randy Green of Jerseyville; his stepchildren and their spouses, Kimberly and Herb Frazer of Jerseyville and Chet and Chris Hamel of East Alton, Illinois; a step daughter-in-law, Cheryl Hunter of Carrollton; seven step-grandchildren; and 11 step-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Dorothy; he was preceded in death by a step son, John Hamel.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville with the Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 conducting military graveside rites.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.