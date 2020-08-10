1/
David Green
ALTON — David Niles Green, Sr.. of Alton, departed for his heavenly kingdom Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, after a short illness.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Jane (Sachs) Green, his sons Davey and Bobby, and a daughter Martha Ann.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Family would like to request masks to be worn.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



