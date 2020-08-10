David Green

ALTON — David Niles Green, Sr.. of Alton, departed for his heavenly kingdom Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, after a short illness.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Jane (Sachs) Green, his sons Davey and Bobby, and a daughter Martha Ann.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Family would like to request masks to be worn.

