DAVID GRINDSTAFF

GRANITE CITY — David J. Grindstaff, 71, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home.

He was born May 2, 1947 in Granite City, a son of the late Kit Carson and Goldie Noami (Bomar) Grindstaff. David was a very talented person, excelling in many areas. He was an exquisite artist whom created many unique and personal cherished painting and drawings. He was detailed woodworker, intelligent computer repairman, detailed woodworker and had a keen eye for his love of photography. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Christina "Tina" and Brad Karoll of Troy, Illinois; sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Phil Carter of Pontoon Beach, Illinois; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Darrell Grindstaff of Honolulu, Hawaii and Jonathan and Kit Grindstaff of New Hope, Pennsylvania; niece and her husband, Sascha and Bill Rodgers of Maryville, Illinois; great niece and great nephew, Tessa and Tyler Rodgers; other extended family and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Broc Carter and his loving companion of many years, Rita Blum.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, March 11 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. with Reverend Steven Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.