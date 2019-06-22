ALTON — David R. "Dick" Ham, 80, died at 10:43 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Born Feb. 10, 1939 in Alton, he was the son of Howard and Viola May (Foraker) Ham. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Enjoy Church in Alton. He retired as a self employed heating and cooling serviceman.

On July 7, 1958 he married the former Shirley Joan Gottlob in Corinth, Mississippi. She preceded him in death on Feb. 1, 2018.

He is survived by three sisters and one brother, Marlene R. Baldwin of Alton, Thelma V. Turner (Johnny) of Dothan, AL, and Donna M. McClary (Edgar "Larry") of Jerseyville, Kenneth L. Ham (Debbie) of Prattville, AL, one sister-in-law, Barbara Moulton (Harry), and 15 nieces and nephews, Jean M. Nasello, Mark O. Nelson (Jean), Teresa A. Hubbert (Mike), Patricia A. Timmermeier, Christopher Ham, Paul Ham, Scott Paddock, Julie Paddock, Brian "Mike" Paddock, William G. "Bo" Murphey, Sabrina Murphey, Melissa Moulton, Harry Moulton (Ann), David Moulton, and James Moulton as well as several cousins.

Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308. Pastor Ryan Hardin will officiate. Burial will be private at Shipman Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or the 5A's Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.