EAST ALTON — David A. Hester, 66, died at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Robings Manor Rehab & Health Care in Brighton, Illinois. Due to new COVID restrictions, private services will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com.



