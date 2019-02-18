HUCK
ROLESVILLE, NC — David E. Huck of Rolesville, North Carolina and formerly of Edwardsville passed away at University of North Carolina Rex Healthcare Center in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, Feb. 22 at the North Raleigh United Methodist Church in Raleigh. A private graveside memorial service will follow at the Raleigh Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the R.N. Pendergrass Graduate Student Scholarship Fund at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.