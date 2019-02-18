Obituary
Print

David Huck


HUCK

ROLESVILLE, NC — David E. Huck of Rolesville, North Carolina and formerly of Edwardsville passed away at University of North Carolina Rex Healthcare Center in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, Feb. 22 at the North Raleigh United Methodist Church in Raleigh. A private graveside memorial service will follow at the Raleigh Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the R.N. Pendergrass Graduate Student Scholarship Fund at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Funeral Home
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com