ST. LOUIS — David V. Hunt, 48, passed away at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 4, 1972, in Alton, the son of Terry and Rebecca (Sloan) Hunt.

Survivors include his dad and step-mom, Terry and Sharon Hunt of Jerseyville, Illinois; his mom, Rebecca Hunt and Randy Bennette of Moro, Illinois; his daughter and son-in-law, Haley and Doug St. Peters of Wood River, Illinois; an expectant grandchild; his sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Dan Harder of Edwardsville, Illinois; a niece, Jessica; two nephews, Adam and Alex; and many other extended family and friends.

David was a 1990 graduate of Civic Memorial High School and earned his Bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He served in the United States Navy from April 1991 to Nov. of 1993. He worked as a supervisor at Chrysler St. Louis Parts Depot. He was a former member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, Illinois.

He enjoyed deer hunting and flying his drone.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Catherine Sloan and Robert; and Luella Hunt.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan 15, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military rites by the Ritual Team of Post 1308 of Alton.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick Center, 800 North Tucker Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63101 and will be accepted at the funeral home.

