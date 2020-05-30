BETHALTO — David L. Kearbey, 70, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 12, 1950, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the son of the late Thomas and Dorothy (Griffith) Kearbey. He married Sandra Holland on May 15, 1980, in Alton, Illinois, and she survives. Other survivors include a son Ric Kearbey and his fiancé, Brooke Schroder of Tierra Verde, Florida; a daughter Holly Kearbey and her fiancé, Elijah Haycraft of Bethalto, Illinois; six grandchildren, Emily Skender and her husband, Nock, Alex Kearbey, Cade Foster, Elleya Haycraft, Kyleigh Kearbey, and Duke Kearbey; a great grandson, John Skender; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Darlene and Jim Mohr, Karen and Everett Victery, Kimberly and Jeffery Sanchez, and Angela Kearbey all of Texas; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Dennis of Illinois, Todd and Jeannie Kearbey of Texas, also Randy and Shirley Kearbey of Maryland; mother-in-law, Deloris Holland; a brother-in-law, Eric Holland and his wife Beth, of Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. David owned and operated Kearbey Trucking. David really enjoyed working and hanging out with his many truck-driving buddies every day. He liked to always keep his work truck maintained and clean as new. David always loved spending time with his family, taking care of his yard and watching Cardinal baseball and his grandson, Cade, race motocross. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Kearbey; father-in-law, J.S. Holland; and brother-in-law, Randy Holland. In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials are suggested to Foster 826 Racing at Mobile Accessories, 15 West Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois, 62024, or to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Riverbend. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com. Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 30 to May 31, 2020.