BRENTWOOD — David A. Keeley, 33, passed away at 9:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born on Jan. 10, 1986, in Belleville, Illinois, the son of John and Ruth (Hurlburt) Keeley of Bethalto, Illinois.

Survivors include a sister and brother in law, Renee and Travis Cummins; and their children, Julia (niece) and Clark (nephew) of Edwardsville, Illinois; a brother and sister in law, Tony and Hye Kyoung Bae of Maplewood, Missouri; also his maternal grandfather, Thomas Hurlburt of St. Jacob, Illinois.

David was employed at Missouri Higher Education Lending Association (MOHELA). David was a talented artist who enjoyed spending quality time with his family, sailing with his brother, computer gaming, reading graphic novels, and time with his cat.

David was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Edna Hurlburt; his paternal grandparents, John L. Keeley, Jr. and Amy Keeley; and two uncles, Dennis Keeley and Richard Hurlburt.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Pitchford Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Metro East Humane Society and will be accepted at the funeral home.

