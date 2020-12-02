1/
David Lawrence
BETHALTO — David Howard Lawrence, 66, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born July 7, 1954 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he was the son of Walter William Lawrence and Lillie Mae (Gaede) Lawrernce.

He had worked as a bartender for "Schlemer's" in Cottage Hills, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Combs) Lawrence; daughters, Holly and Christina; several grandchildren; brother, Walter W. Lawrence, Jr.; sister, Elsie Wilkins; along with nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Lorraine (Dettmer) Lawrence; brother-in-law, David Wilkins; and nephew, David Wilkins.

Cremation rites were accorded.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
