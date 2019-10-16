ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — David H. McCoy, 78, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born on Sept. 9, 1941, in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Roy and Ruth (Barnes) McCoy.

He married Shirley Ward on Dec. 11, 1993, in Granite City, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter, Tracy Hamby of Charleston, South Carolina; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Jill McCoy of Carol Winchester, Ohio; a step-daughter, Gwen Little of Alton; a step-son, Tony Goodrich of Bunker Hill, Illinois; six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Donna McCoy of Godfrey, Illinois, Donald and Beverly McCoy of Chantilly, Virginia, Joseph and Christina McCoy of Herculaneum, Missouri; two brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Sharon Ward of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, David and Debbie Ward of Edwardsville, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Ward of The Villages, Florida; many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Dave was employed at AT&T and later at SIUE as an installer in the telecommunications department. He enjoyed reading and playing golf.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of memorial services at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Erik Scottberg will officiate.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.