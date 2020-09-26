BETHALTO — David E. McLaughlin, 72, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 8 a.m. at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Oct. 1, 1947 in Litchfield, Illinois; the son of Forest Davis. and Edna A. (Gregory) McLaughlin.

On Dec. 21, 1968 David married Shirley M. Manahan in Roxana, Illinois; She survives.

David served his country in the United States Army During the Vietnam War.

He worked for the Olin Corpation for 40 years as an Adjuster. He was a member of the Bethalto American Legion.

He enjoyed collecting coins, watching hummingbirds, woodworking, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; two children, Michelle Gibson (Rusty) of Dow, Illinois, and David McLaughlin of East Alton, Illinois; two brothers, Floyd Wiltshire (Shirley) of Plainview, Illinois, and Donald McLaughlin (Shirley) of Brighton, Illinois; a sister, Verna Robinson of Shipman, Illinois; a sister-in-law Joy McLaughlin of Alton; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; his dog, Billie; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

David was preced in death by his parents; two brothers, Lloyd Raymond Wiltshire and Gerald McLaughlin; and a great grandson.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ray Robinson officiating.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the building and the wearing of facial coverings is required.

Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with military rites by the VFW Post 1308.

Memorials may be made to Partners for pets.

