BUNKER HILL — David Lee Meyer, 71, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Friends may gather Friday, Feb. 7, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. following is the service Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m.

Burial at Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials to , Bunker Hill American Legion or Honor Flight.