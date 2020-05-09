David Noles
1952 - 2020
MEDORA — David A. Noles, 68, of Medora, Illinois, passed away at 11:48 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on Jan. 18, 1952 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Herman and Gilberta (Waters) Noles. David served our country in The United States Army in Korea and Germany. He was a mechanic for most of his life, working on a special stock car The Hard Bargain. Before retirement he worked for Farrell Oil. In his younger years he worked several jobs in construction and concrete. David enjoyed listening to music, playing the guitar, woodworking, and carpentry. He and his partner, Margarette, both love animals having several rescue pets. David was an avid sports fan with his favorite sports teams being the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues. He is survived by his partner, Margarette Trushel and her family; sister, Barbara (James) Walter of Edwardsville, Illinois; also nieces, Kim Darr, Lori Brown, and Stacey Mincoff. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Gilberta. Private family funeral service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to OASIS Womens Center, 111 Market St. Alton, IL 62002. Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.

Published in The Telegraph from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
