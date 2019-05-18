DAVID RIENSTRA

ST. LOUIS — Rev. David Lee Rienstra, age 79, died at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

He leaves his wife of 21 yrs. Diane (Wuestenfeld) Rienstra, daughters Sherilyn Rienstra Martin (Matt), Kathryn Rienstra Pruiett, son David Rienstra, Jr.( Kathi,) step sons Rick, Scott and Martin LaFevers, with 13 grandchildren, brothers, Bill (Nancy) and Pete (Shirley) Rienstra and so many friends.

Memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 at his beloved Garden Chapel, Church of the Open Word, 140 Dautel Ln, after 11 a.m. normal church services in St.Louis, Missouri. 63146. Pastor Paul Deming officiating.