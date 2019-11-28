OMAHA — David R. Robertson, 69, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska. David spent his last days surrounded by his son, daughter, visiting family and friends.

He was born on April 7, 1950, the son of Oliver and Milda (Franke) Robertson. Both preceded him in death.

After graduating from Alton High School, David earned his MBA from Southern Illinois University. He distinguished himself through a long and respected career in business finance, guidance and administration.

He contributed to his community, giving his time and support to outreach programs in Omaha, Nebraska, such as Youth Emergency Services, Boy Scouts of America, and the Salvation Army Tree of Lights. He also participated in community building efforts as a member of Rejoice! Lutheran Church, including summer work camps with the youth program.

David enjoyed spending time with family, watching Creighton basketball and Husker football, golfing, bowling, softball, fishing, horseshoes, and visiting historic sites.

He greatly admired the life of Abraham Lincoln and helped commemorate him by incorporating non-profit group "The People's Tribute to Lincoln," which aided a 23-year effort to complete the "Prairie Lawyer" statue outside the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield, Illinois.

David will be missed as a man of deep thought and strong convictions of what is right, what is necessary, and how to lead a respectable life. He lives on in the memories of his family, colleagues, and friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Kayla Robertson of Omaha, Nebraska, and Devin (Carly) Robertson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; a sister, Janet (Jerry) Broche of Godfrey; a brother, Charles (Diana) Robertson of Kirkwood, Missouri; two grandchildren, Breeann Brigham and Daxton Robertson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Sunday, December 1st from 4 to 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 2nd at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey, Illinois.

In Omaha, Nebraska, a memorial service will be held at Rejoice! Lutheran Church on Friday, December 6th at 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Youth Emergency Services in Omaha, Nebraska, (402) 345-5187.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.