ALTON — David F. Roth passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1953, the son of the late Francis and Gertrude Roth.

David is survived by his two children, J. Matthew Roth (Beth Ann Gailey) and Laura Roth-Hill (James Hill) both of St. Louis, Missouri; dear brother to the late John Roth, Karen Long (Fred), Kaye Carpenter (Don) and Jerry Roth (Glenda); dear uncle, great uncle and friend to many.

David was a respected healthcare professional, working over 40 years as a phlebotomist at OSF Saint Anthony's.

A member of Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, David loved spending time fishing and hunting down a great deal with his family and friends.

Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

