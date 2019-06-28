DAVID SCHEELER

ALTON — David Roland Scheeler, 61, passed away at 4:55 a.m. on Thursday June 27, 2019 at home with his family by his side.

He was born on Sept. 27, 1957 in Waco, Texas, the son of Dexter & Joyce (Daniels) Scheeler.

He married Rhonda Crider on Aug. 4, 1979 at the Bethalto Church of God. She survives.

He served in the United States Air Force and then worked in the laboratory for PD George Chemical Company. He was a member of the Beltline Christian Center in Alton and loved fishing and football.

In addition to his wife, Rhonda Scheeler of Alton, Illinois; he is also survived by a daughter, Renae Scheeler and a son, Dustin Scheeler, both of Alton; three sisters and a brother-in-law and a brother and sister-in-law, Linda Summers of Tallahassee, Florida, Barb Scheeler of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Kate (Mark) Childress of Washington, D.C.; and William "Bill" (CeeCee) Scheeler of Jasper, Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Diane (Scheeler) Ross, a brother-in-law, Danny Summers, and a niece, Kristen Flom.

Private service will be conducted at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton by Pastor Todd Shaw.

Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to the or 5A's.

