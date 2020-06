Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — David Andrew Sebold died on Monday, June 8, 2020. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Mac's Time Out in Alton, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Idiopathathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



