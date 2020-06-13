David Sebold

GODFREY — David Andrew Sebold, 54, died at 12:07 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He fought a long battle with Idiopathathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Born on Nov. 13, 1965, in Alton, Illinois,he was the son of Audrey (Davidson) and Jack Sebold. On Dec. 24, 2011, he married the former Karla Thompson, in Alton. She survives.

Dave worked as a Machinist at Olin Corporation for 28 years. Outside of work, Dave relished the time he and Karla spent riding the Harley. He was known to be a walking encyclopedia when it came to classic cars – another one of his favorite pastimes. Dave was a doting father and adored his grandson, Kaden, who lovingly referred to him as "PawPaw."

Also surviving are two daughters, Paige Sebold of Maryville, Illinois, and Sydni Sebold of Maryville, and her fiancé Jim Weggenmann of St. Louis, Missouri; one grandson, Kaden Williams; and one sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Jerry Schmidt of Carrollton, Illinois; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Allen Sebold and Richard Bernard Sebold.

Per the family's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

A memorial service will be held promptly at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Mac's Time Out in Alton, with a Celebration of Life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Idiopathathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

