GODFREY — David A. Sherfy, 71, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at home with his family after a lengthy illness.

Meeting his love in 1965, he married the former Marie Gates in 1969. They spent the next 51 years as the love of each other's lives, raising three children, Kimberly (Mike), James (Margaret), and Chad (Kelly) all in Godfrey, Illinois.

He was employed by Olin Corporation for over 40 years, retiring in 2008. Taking advantage of opportunities offered by Olin, beginning labor grade, then studying his way for four years, onto Journeyman, Machinist with final position of Tool and Dye Developer.

David was a patriotic man, an Army Veteran, serving from 1969-1971. Stationed in Tehran, Iran in Stratcom Unit, working at the U.S. Embassy with top secret clearance as a tele-communicator. He was always an Elvis and animal lover.

The son of William and Bernice (Clark) Sherfy, he had affection, love and respect for his father and mother-in-law, James and Verna Gates. He thought of his son-in-law, Mike Fowler as a son. Pat, his sister-in-law, meant a lot to him, and felt a special closeness to his niece, Misty as well.

Dear to him in addition to his wife and children; are his grandchildren, Garrett, Landon and Claire Sherfy, Hannah and David Fowler. A sister, Cindy also survives.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Gary and Darrell Sherfy.

Due to the current restrictions, a private service will be held with burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorial donations to Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville, Illinois, honoring his memory would be appreciated.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, entrusted with arrangements.