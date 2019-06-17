SHERIDAN
GRANITE CITY — David James "Dave" Sheridan, 62, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Thursday, June 20 from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter, 4530 N. Alby Street, Godfrey, IL 62035 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com