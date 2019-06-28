David Tindall

Obituary
FRITCH — David S. Tindall, 76 of Fritch, Texas passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday, July 3 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm. Wednesday, July 3 at St. John Cemetery in Granite City, Illinois. There will be a celebration of life on Monday July 8 at The Faith Baptist Church in Fritch at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Faith Baptist Church of Fritch, P. O. Box 1051 Fritch, TX 79036.
Published in The Telegraph from June 28 to June 29, 2019
