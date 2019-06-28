TINDALL
FRITCH — David S. Tindall, 76 of Fritch, Texas passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday, July 3 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm. Wednesday, July 3 at St. John Cemetery in Granite City, Illinois. There will be a celebration of life on Monday July 8 at The Faith Baptist Church in Fritch at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Faith Baptist Church of Fritch, P. O. Box 1051 Fritch, TX 79036.