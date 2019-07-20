DORSEY — David Thomas Tindall Sr., 87, of Dorsey, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home on Thurs., July 18, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1931 in Hartford, Illinois to David C. Tindall and Florence (Lehman) Tindall. He married Janet L. Lenington on June 11, 1955.

He served in the US Navy 1950-1954. He was active on the Navy Wrestling Team, won the National Defense Service Ribbon and was recommended for a Good Conduct Medal.

David worked at Laclede Steel Company in Alton, Illinois for 44 years, 16 of which he served as the Union President for Local 3643 of the United Steelworkers of America and served on several committees there. He was well-respected by his peers and community and was a fierce negotiator. He championed desegregation in many areas of the company. An American flag was flown over the Whitehouse in recognition of his work as Union President on Oct. 8, 1976.

David was a great man who loved God, his family and his country. His faith was very important to him. He was a self-taught Bible scholar and authored many religious essays. He was always very active and enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing, body building, farming, reading, writing and bird watching. He and his wife raised five children, numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Janet, of Dorsey; his children: Lynn and Arthur Jackson of Glen Carbon, Debra and Billy Tucker of Fate, Texas, David Tindall of Dorsey and Kevin and Patty Tindall of Brighton; grandchildren: Alexis, Andrea, Meghann, Matthew, Tiffany, Kala and Caleb; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Joshua, Mark, Skylyn, Laci, Kingston, Jay, Gage, Tylor, Isabelle, Cane, Garrett, and Alexandria; as well as several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Geraldine, Elsie, Irma and Myra; and his youngest son, Steven.

There will be a private memorial service at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois on Monday, July 22. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Legendary Mustang Sanctuary of Alhambra, Illinois (www.legendarymustangsanctuary.org).