COTTAGE HILLS — David Gale Tucker, 69, passed away 8:11 p.m, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born in Carrollton, Illinois, on Nov. 7, 1950, he was the son of Gale Milton and Etta (Combs) Tucker.

David was a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineers Local 520 for over 25 years before retiring.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and member of Forest Homes Baptist Church, He was very proud to be an AA member for 32 years and serving as a sponsor for many.

On Feb. 14, 1994 in Bethalto, Illinois, he married Norma Ross. She survives.

Surviving also are daughters, Julia Bayless and Jodie Tucker; step-daughters, Shanon Anderson, and Angela Anderson; grandchildren, Kathrine, Austin, Hannah, Kylee, Samantha, Kyannah, Tyrese and Graysen; brother, Jimmy (Joyce) Tucker; and sister, Iva Howard.

His parents; granddaughter Amelia; and sister, Cindy Sheiler preceded in death.

Cremation rites were accorded and a memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, was in charge of arrangements.