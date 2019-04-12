DAVID WISEMAN

ALTON — David Wiseman died at his home on Tuesday evening, April 9, 2019. His health had been declining for several years. He was born in 1933 to Mae and Meyer Wiseman in Alton, Illinois. In 1954 he married the love of his life, Audrey Paris. They were married for 63 years.

David taught biology at East Alton-Wood River High School and later was a guidance counselor there. After he retired, he went to work at Lewis and Clark Community College as a career counselor. He very much enjoyed working with people to equip themselves to find employment that would be satisfying and successful for them.

Early in his career he worked summers as the insect and pond life instructor at Audubon Camp in northern Wisconsin. The four summers he and his family spent there shaped the rest of their lives. Living in a log cabin in the north woods, hearing the evening call of the loon, working with adult campers who also wanted to increase their knowledge of the natural world set David and Audrey on their nature loving life path. They joined the local Audubon Society, Sierra Club, and Nature Institute, going birdwatching and hiking with friends. They spent summers camping with their kids.

David also had a thespian streak that put him on the stage, behind scenes, and doing fundraisers for Alton Little Theater. He joined Toastmasters to improve his public speaking. He was a guest columnist for the Telegraph. He wrote personal essays and stories for his family, stories of growing up Jewish in Alton, of being an explorer scout, and what boyhood was like in the thirties and forties for a movie-loving kid who worked in his dad's store.

Audrey and her family gave David the genealogy bug in the 1970s. They researched their families when the resources to do so were far fewer than they are now. He watched the Jewish community in Alton dwindle as folks retired and moved to Florida. Eventually, even Temple Israel closed, and he realized he might be the only person left in Alton to tell the stories, so he kept them coming.

As a member of the Unitarian Church, David sometimes supplied summer sermons, which he liked to do, and fully participated in the small congregation. The church was a place of intellectual stimulation and yet more interesting friends, a congregation both close-knit and moderately contentious. A discussion group led by the minister was meeting one day when a small earthquake occurred. The minister said, "Just stay put. It will pass." With rare accord they all left the building.

David will be remembered for his gentle, kind natured spirit. He loved Sherlock Holmes mysteries, music, old classic movies and radio, and photography. He would like to thank all of the terrific people in all of the groups he joined. They were fun and enlightening. He also thanks the dedicated nursing staffs at the hospitals he spent time in. They were unfailingly caring and competent. Several times they saved his life.

David is survived by his three children: Sarah Wiseman; Laura St. Gemme and son-in-law Robert St. Gemme of Charleston, Illinois; and Eric Wiseman and daughter-in-law Lori Baer of Lakewood, Colorado, and by his grandson Nick Freund of Wausau, Wisconsin. Audrey preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 22 at 11 a.m. followed by a service at noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

