BRIGHTON — David A. Wollenweber, 36, warm and loving son and friend to all, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at his home.

Born Sept. 3, 1983 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Paul and Tammy (Garrison) Wollenweber of Brighton, Illinois.

He worked as a machine operator at Alton Materials. David enjoyed the outdoors, particularly fishing. He also liked sports, especially football and baseball. He had many friends, and made friends with anyone he met.

He was a loving, caring father to Desiree, David Jr., and Dakota Wollenweber, all of Alton. In addition to his parents and children, he is also survived by a sister, Michelle Wollenweber of Brighton; a brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Amy Wollenweber of Troy, Illinois; a nephew, Tyler Cunningham of Alton; and two nieces, Kiersten Cunningham of Alton and Brianna Harrison of Brighton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

