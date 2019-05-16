DAVID YARBOROUGH

ROXANA — David L. Yarborough, 74, passed away 9:53 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born July 29, 1944 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of William and Sarah (Cox) Yarborough.

He had been a mill rite for Alton Box Board and later a heavy equipment mechanic before retiring in 2006.

On March 21, 1964 in Wood River, Illinois, he married Sue J. Hoots. She died Dec. 23, 2015.

Surviving are a daughter, Tami (Bill) Glover of Roxana, Illinois; grandson, Tanner Glover; step-grandson, Brent Glover; brother, Mike Yarborough of East Alton, Illinois; sister, Judy Clark of Godfrey, Illinois; several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

His parents; wife; two brothers, William "Butch" Yarborough, Donald "Donnie" Yarborough; and sisters, Marge O'Dell and Shirley Blasa preceded in death.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to 5 A's Animal Shelter.