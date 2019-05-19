DAVID YATES

GRAFTON — David Hoyt Yates, 55, died at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born on June 20, 1963 in Alton to William John and Janice Irene (Huett) Yates.

David was a lifelong Jersey County resident and graduated with the Class of 1981 from Jersey Community High School.

His working career began at William F. Brockman Company in Jerseyville at the age of 15, and he remained there, working in various capacities throughout his 35 years with the company before accepting employment with World Wide Technology in Edwardsville, where he was currently working as a Logistics Lead.

Outside of work, David was a talented woodworker and enjoyed cooking. Most of all, however, he enjoyed the time he was able to spend with his family.

Surviving are his father and step-mother, Bill and Bonnie Yates of Grafton; three children and their spouses, Brandon and Anna Yates of Grafton; Bayli and Tom Dawson and Noah Yates, all of Brighton; two grandchildren; three brothers and sisters in-law, Paul and Linda Perkinson of Jerseyville; Bill and Debby Yates of Grafton and Joe and Shawn Yates of Grafton; as well as a sister and brother in-law, Cindy and John Pryor of Grafton.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Tepen.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.