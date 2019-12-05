ALTON — Dawn D. Hubbard, 49, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 6:39 p.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital, Illinois.

Dawn was born on July 19, 1970 the daughter of Jerry D. Hubbard and Patsy (Smith) Holbert.

She was an accountant for Alton Belle Casino and was very active at the Bethalto, Illinois, United Methodist Church before her illness. She enjoyed crocheting, card making; she was an avid Cardinals' Baseball and Blue's Hockey Fan. Dawn also sang in the choir, praise team, and was part of a quartet with her mom and two close friends at church.

She is survived by her mother, Pat Holbert of Godfrey, Illinois; her grandmother, Fern Smith of Wood River, Illinois; uncle and aunt, Gary and Barbara Smith of Chatham, Illinois; two cousins, Debbie Shawgo (Ken) of Chatham, Illinois and Kim Burlison (Matt) of Lincoln, Illinois; and a second cousin, Sophia Shawgo.

Dawn was preceded in death by her father; step father, Jerry; and her grandfather, Lonnie Smith.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Bethalto United Methodist Church.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.