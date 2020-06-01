Dawn Wakeford
ALTON — N. Dawn Wakeford, 77, died at 11:40 a.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born Feb. 8 1943 in Carlinville, Illinois, She was the daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Schaaf) Witt. She was the head of human resources at Lake of the Ozark General Hospital and taught English and Drama at East Alton/Wood River High School. Surviving are her children, Melodee Ruyle of Jerseyville, Illlinois, William "Rusty" (Mary) Ruyle of Medora, Illinois, Laura (John) Reed of Texas, Kelly (Paul) Schwartz of Indiana, Michelle (Jimmy) Dunham of Alton, Illinois, and Mark (Ann) Wakeford of Lebanon, Illinois; 16 grandchildren, Rodney, Erica, Laura, William, Andrew, Jessica, Christopher, Owen, Eli, Jaime, Zachary, Bryn, Bailee, Megan, Jennifer and Elizabeth; one sister, Cheryl (Larry) Strohbeck of Brighton, Illinois. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Witt; and one grandchild, Heidi. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alton Memorial Hospital Foundation. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
