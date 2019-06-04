DEAN TARRANT

ST. JOSEPH — Dean Tarrant, 91, of St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Illinois, passed away on May 31, 2019.

Dean was born on Jan. 18, 1928 in Omaha, Illinois to the late Milton and Mary (Keasler) Tarrant.

He proudly served in the United States Army from 1946-1968 and was later an ROTC instructor. Dean was past president and member of American Legion Post #11 and loved the St. Louis Cardinals.

In addition to his parents and wife Erika Wirth (Feb. 16, 2004), Dean is preceded in death by siblings Gene Tarrant, Linda Spurgeon (and her husband Tom), Donnie Tarrant; sister-in-law Jeannie Tarrant.

Surviving family includes: daughter Barb Supple (Tom); grandchildren Chad Schultz and Carlie Schultz; great-granddaughter Harper Palmer; siblings Shirley McCalley (Dan), Dorothy Hawkins (Darrell), Ronnie Tarrant (Janet), Jeanette Tarrant, Richard and Jan Tarrant (who cared for him while he lived in Illinois); sister-in-law Donna Tarrant.

Per his wishes, Mr. Tarrant has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Family will celebrate his life privately.

The family suggests memorial donations to a veteran or veteran's organization of their choice.