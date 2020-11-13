WOOD RIVER — Deborah Sue Becker, 59, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

Born Aug. 12, 1961 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of James Edward and Geraldine Marie "Geri" (Carroll) Davis.

She had worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for St. Anthony Hospital, St. Clare's Extended Care and Nursing Facilities in the area.

She married Dennis Becker on Oct. 1, 1982 in Wood River, Illinois. He survives.

Surviving also are a daughter, Lindsey Becker of Wood River; brother, Kevin (Carol) Davis of Maryville, Tennessee; sister, Cheryl Davis of Wood River.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.