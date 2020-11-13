1/1
Deborah Becker
WOOD RIVER — Deborah Sue Becker, 59, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

Born Aug. 12, 1961 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of James Edward and Geraldine Marie "Geri" (Carroll) Davis.

She had worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for St. Anthony Hospital, St. Clare's Extended Care and Nursing Facilities in the area.

She married Dennis Becker on Oct. 1, 1982 in Wood River, Illinois. He survives.

Surviving also are a daughter, Lindsey Becker of Wood River; brother, Kevin (Carol) Davis of Maryville, Tennessee; sister, Cheryl Davis of Wood River.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Memories & Condolences

November 13, 2020
Deb was an amazing woman who was loved by many. She was a great friend and made sure you knew she loved you. She will be missed by many. I'm sending prayers for her family. May you find peace in your time of loss.
Kimberly Radde
Friend
November 13, 2020
You were an amazing woman and great friend . I will miss you as I know all who had the pleasure of knowing her . She was a wonderful resident to care for we all looked forward to seeing her beautiful smile daily . To her family your all in my prayers . God Bless . May the Lord wrap his loving arms around you and help ease the pain of your loss .
Kris Kampmann
Friend
