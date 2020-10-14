1/
Deborah Blanton
EAST ALTON — Deborah S. Blanton, 62, died at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Care Center.

Born Dec. 8, 1957, she was the daughter of Patricia Baker.

Mrs. Blanton worked in housekeeping for OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center.

Surviving are two daughters, Melanie Kenshalo of Bunker Hill, Illinois, and Dawn Kenshalo of East Alton, Illinois; one son, Michael Jay Kenshalo of East Alton; five grandchildren, Kaily Kenshalo, Kristen Kenshalo, Caleb Franceschi, Dylan Kenshalo and Kiah Kenshalo. Also surviving is a cousin, Carol Bridges.

Along with her parents; she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gertrude and Dan Baker; a sister, Vicki Whitehead and her former husband, Michael Joseph Kenshalo who was the father of her son and daughters.

There will be no services at this time.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
