Deborah Creal
1948 - 2020
BRIGHTON — Deborah Sue Creal, 72, died at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at her home in Brighton, Illinois.

Born Aug. 9, 1948 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Charles and Irene (Losch) Williams.

She retired in 2011 from Lewis & Clark Community College as an executive assistant for human resources.

On Nov. 19, 1967 she married James Creal. He survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Alisa Creal (Russell Rothe) of Medora, Illinois; a son, Todd Creal (Ali Vlahos) of Fulton, Missouri; one grandchild, Rylie Creal; and one brother, Charles Williams (Ann) of Alton.

Along with her parents; she was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Williams (Dawn).

Due to COVID restrictions, only 25 people at a time will be allowed for the visitation being held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, with a maximum of 25 people in attendance.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gent Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
