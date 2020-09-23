BRIGHTON — Deborah Sue Creal, 72, died at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at her home in Brighton, Illinois.

Born Aug. 9, 1948 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Charles and Irene (Losch) Williams.

She retired in 2011 from Lewis & Clark Community College as an executive assistant for human resources.

On Nov. 19, 1967 she married James Creal. He survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Alisa Creal (Russell Rothe) of Medora, Illinois; a son, Todd Creal (Ali Vlahos) of Fulton, Missouri; one grandchild, Rylie Creal; and one brother, Charles Williams (Ann) of Alton.

Along with her parents; she was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Williams (Dawn).

Due to COVID restrictions, only 25 people at a time will be allowed for the visitation being held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, with a maximum of 25 people in attendance.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

