DEBORAH DEER

ALTON — Deborah Ann Deer, 67, died at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home in Alton, Illinois. Born Aug. 9, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth (Wolf) Deer.

Deborah was a lover of the ocean, learning and cooking cultural foods and traveling. She lived in California and Hawaii for many years before returning to the Midwest. Deborah was a member of the Alton Historical Society and owner of a historical home in Alton. She was the owner and operator of Icing On the Cake for the past 12 years.

Surviving is a daughter, Athena Caballero of Marion, Illinois, three sons, Diogonese Deer of Marion, Demetrius Xenos of Maui, and Dionysios Xenos of San Francisco, California, two grandchildren, Nico Xenos and Clover Joon Deer, one brother, Gregory Deer of St. Louis, and one sister, Martha (Deer) Zeris of St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to the Alton History Museum and a private memorial service will be held by the family. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com