BETHALTO — Deborah Nunez, age 70, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on May 23, 1949 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Wayne A. and Ethel (White) Beckerdite. She married Michael J. Nunez Sr. on March 1967 in Lawrence, Kansas, he survives.

She is preceded in death by her parents and Wayne A. Beckerdite Jr, her brother.

Deborah enjoyed reading her Bible, praying, and witnessing to all she met. She loved the idea of going home to Jesus. Deborah also loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Michael Nunez Jr. and his fiancé Nicole Diddle of Rector, Arkansas, Danielle and James Sanders of Godfrey, Illinois; siblings, Carol Storer of Wood River, Pam and Jeff McQuaid of South Roxana, Illinois,Vickie and Larry Edge of Tracey Calf, David and Nancy Beckerdite of Springfield, Missouri, Michelle and Ron Crook of East Alton, Illinois, Mark Beckerdite and Kim Schaub of Bethalto, and Mary Beckerdite of Springfield Missouri; grandchildren, Trey, Joey, Nika, Kaiden, Hayden, Jayda, Janessa, Sean, Jazmyn, Mikaela, Michael Seth Wayne, Emma; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends. She was loved by many.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Bethalto Church of God, with Pastor Chris Rose is officiating.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.