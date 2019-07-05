DEBORAH RUPPERT

GODFREY — Deborah S. Ruppert, 67, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born on Aug. 6, 1951 in East St. Louis, Illinois; daughter of John and Kathrene Johns, who preceded her in death.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Wayne, of 46 years and three children; Amy (Fernando) Sarabia, Brian (Shara) Ruppert, Darren (Gabby) Ruppert and two grandchildren, Sol Sarabia and Keller Ruppert. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Johns and wife Kim.

Debbie graduated from Alton High School in 1969 and received her nursing degree from St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1972. She worked at Alton Memorial Hospital in the medical-surgical unit until 1979 and then became a stay at home mom to raise her children.

Debbie was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and a former sponsor of the Encounter Youth Choir. Debbie's passion in life was raising her children and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a talented seamstress, an avid reader and loved her beach-side family vacations.

Debbie wishes to thank her relatives, friends and church family for all their prayers and support. She was also so grateful for the generosity of her living kidney donor, Terry A., who gifted her with ten more years to enjoy family and friends. In these ten years, she was able to see her three children marry and two grandchildren born.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Godfrey, Illinois from 4-8pm.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton, Illinois. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church or the . Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com