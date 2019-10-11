HARTFORD — Debra L. Barrett, 66, passed away 3:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospitl.

Born Sept. 9, 1953 in Wood River, Illinois, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Helen (Casey) Smith.

Surviving are a son, Scott (Julie) Barrett of East Alton, Illinois; daughter, Stacey Adams of Hartford; and grandchildren, Nick and David Barrett, Ryan Adams.

Her parents; step-father, Roy Ridings; and granddaughter, Meagan Barrett preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will begin with a visitation from noon until time of service ar 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Richard Newcom will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois at a later date.