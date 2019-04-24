DEBRA MOUNT

WOOD RIVER — Debra Len Mount, 62, passed away 11:58 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Alton, Illinois on Feb. 21, 1957, the daughter of Robert Joseph and Norma Louise (Smith) Schwarberg.

Debra had worked in the Food Service / Cafeteria Department at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for 35 years before retiring.

On May 25, 1990 in Alton, she married Gerald P. Mount. He survives.

Surviving also are a daughter, Kay (Bobby) Weed of Carrollton, Illinois; grandchildren, Thomas Forrester (Desiree Ferrari), Emily Forrester; and brother, Joseph D. Schwarberg of Bethalto, Illinois.

Her parents and a brother, Doug Schwarber preceded in death.

No services have been scheduled and private interment will follow at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.