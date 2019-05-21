SCHMIDT
LAFAYETTE — Debra K. Schmidt, age 64, of Lafayette, Indiana, formerly of Edwardsville, & Kewanee, Illinois, passed away surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her residence. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be he held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.