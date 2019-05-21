Debra Schmidt

Service Information
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Edwardsville, IL
Obituary
SCHMIDT

LAFAYETTE — Debra K. Schmidt, age 64, of Lafayette, Indiana, formerly of Edwardsville, & Kewanee, Illinois, passed away surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her residence. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be he held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 21 to May 22, 2019
