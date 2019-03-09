DEL M. SWIATKOWSKI

BRIGHTON — Del M. Swiatkowski, 65, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at BJC-Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO.

Born July 20, 1953 in Shattuck, OK, she was the daughter of Joseph J. and Ethel F. "Tex" Wickenhauser.

She married Jeff L. Swiatkowski Feb. 14, 1986. He survives. Also surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and April Brown of Brighton; her two grandsons, Austin and Dylan Brown also of Brighton; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Gill) Wickenhauser of Florida, Charles (Norma) Wickenhauser of Texas, David Wickenhauser of Godfrey, Jerry (Pam) Ruckman of Texas, and Daniel (Jan) Wickenhauser of Brighton; a brother-in-law and his wife, Ed (Diana) Swiatkowski of Carlinville; and a sister-in-law, Paula Swiatkowski of California, and many other extended family and friends.

Del was a beautician for many years at His Excellency, while raising her son. She then decided to learn the ropes of the construction business from her dad. Soon after, she decided to hang up her sheers and to start her own construction business. This was during a time when women weren't socially accepted as a builder/contractor. Over the next 30 plus years she paved the way for women to run a successful business in a male-dominant industry. She always went beyond expectations to provide the dream home of many clients, which she built countless friendships

and lasting relationships. Del was the most kind, loving, caring and passionate woman who she shared 33 years to her husband Jeff. She enjoyed camping, loved her beloved late dog Patsy and adored her grandchildren, taking interest in all they did. You would always find her wearing some shade of turquoise, which brought out her sparkling blue eyes. She was the strongest woman that will always be remembered by her smile. She is now riding her favorite pony, Smokey across the clouds.

Del was preceded in death by her parents and her parents-in-law, Edward and Pauline Swiatkowski.

Per her wishes, Del would like all of her family and friends to come celebrate her life. A celebration of her life will be held at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus on Saturday, March 16 from 2-7 p.m.

Memorial Donations may be given to BJC-Evelyn's House.

