Delbert Galusha

MORO — Delbert Eugene Galusha, 82, arrived in the grace of the Lord's embrace in heaven, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Delbert was born July 16, 1938 in Enid, Oklahoma.

Beloved husband of Alice (Hyndman) Galusha; loving son of the late Opel (Parsons) Galusha and the late Lawrence E. Galusha both of Enid, Oklahoma; Dear brother of the late Doyle Galusha , the late Gary Galusha, the late Romana (Galusha) Varra, and the late Naomi (Galusha) Seefeldt all from Enid, Oklahoma; Surviving sister Betty (Galusha) Kinney of Enid, Oklahoma; Dear father of Todd Lang (JoAnne) and the late Troy Galusha from Enid, Oklahoma; Loving stepfather to Tom Wickenhauser (Margaret) of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Alan Wickenhauser of Bethalto, Illinois; Dear grandfather to many grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Delbert served our great country in the US Army for four years.

From there, Delbert was known for his craft in building homes of excellent caliber and of great estate in Enid, Oklahoma for over 25 years leading to commercial building opportunities from large corporate companies throughout the United States for nearly 15 years. Delbert was a true Oklahoman in his love for the Oklahoma Sooners, the Enid Plainsman, and making sure that Texas only wished they could be like Oklahoma.

His work ethic was one-of-a-kind but his heart bigger in dedication to friends and family.

We will miss his humor, his love for country music, and the ability to talk to anyone he met making strangers his friends.

He will be missed by all that knew and loved him, but we know he is always with us in spirit.

A service will be announced for family and friends to participate in celebrating the joy of Delbert's life and remembering him always.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of cremation arrangements.