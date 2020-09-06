BRIGHTON — Delmar Watts, 87, of Brighton, Illinois, died at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at his home.

He was born on May 12, 1933 in Roxana, Illinois, to the late George and Merle (Williams) Watts.

Delmar married Laverna McAfee on Sept. 7, 1953 in Brighton. She survives.

He served in the United States Army. Delmar worked at Owen Illinois Glass as a machinist for 32 years before retiring in 1988.

He enjoyed golfing, hunting fishing, shooting trap, bowling, playing poker and pitch.

He is survived by his wife, Laverna; three sons, Bradley Watts of Alton, Illinois, Todd Watts of Brighton, and John (Natalie) Watts of Brighton; four grandchildren, Tyler, Andrew, and John C. Watts, and Meghan (Mark) Enskat; three great-grandchildren, Madilynn and Macoy Enskat and Madison Watts; six brothers, Glenn Watts, Paul Watts, Leon (Judi) Watts, Pete (Margie) Watts, Roger (Sharon) Watts, and Wyatt (Jackie) Watts; and one sister, Shirley Taul.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Merle; infant son, Kevin; two brothers, Herschel and Emil Watts; two sisters, Margaret Orban and Hazel Orban.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice of Alton or Jersey County Public Health Visiting Nurses.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.