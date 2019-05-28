DELORES BEASLEY

GLEN CARBON — Delores June Beasley (nee Steck), 88, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, under the care of Vitas Hospice at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

She was born on July 28, 1930 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Leo Joseph and Flora (Purdon) Steck, Sr. She married Ercel (Ed) Cleo Beasley on Nov. 5, 1955 in Alton. He preceded her in death in Jan. 2012.

June was an avid reader, enjoyed golf, and surrounding herself with family and friends.

Along with her parents and husband Cleo, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bernard Steck and Joseph Steck, Jr; and sisters, Elaine Edgar and Margie Hamilton.

She is survived by a son, Mike (Linda) Beasley of Holiday Shores, Illinois; a daughter, Karen (Cheryl) Feinberg Beasley of O'Fallon, Illinois; two grandsons, Nathan (Kayla) Beasley of San Diego, California, and Matt Beasley of St. Ann, Missouri; and two great-greanddaughters, Clarke and Julien.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Randy's Rescue Ranch.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com