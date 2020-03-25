ALTON — Delores "Jean" Massingill, 78, died at 3:25 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital.

She was born July 4, 1941 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late James and Helen (Schneider) Ennis. On Oct. 24, 1977 in Reno, Nevada, she married Arthur Massingill Jr. together they spent many years living in California. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Surviving are one daughter, Michelle Montgomery of Alton; three sons, Rick Dunse of East Alton, James Montgomery (Lupi) of Alton, and Shawn Montgomery (Colleen) of Imperial, Missouri; also surviving is a grandson, Curt Dunse of Alton; and several other grandchildren; one brother, Ronald Wilson (Libby) of Alton; and two sisters, Linda Torrez of Alton and Rita Harp of Alton.

Besides her husband and parents; she is preceded in death by one son, Jeff Montgomery.

Private services will be conducted. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.