DELORES McFARLAND

ALTON — Delores "Dee" McFarland, 94, died at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab. Born April 26, 1925 in Tamalco, Illinois, she was the daughter of Reverend George Hudson and Clara (DeMoulin) Hudson. She married Harold R. McFarland on July 15, 1945 in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 2007.

Mrs. McFarland was a charter member of Bethel Baptist Church in Princeton, Illinois and most recently a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. She was recording secretary for the IBSA and was very involved in literacy ministry missions. She taught English as a second language to adult non-readers and led various literacy workshops with the Southern Baptist Convention.

Surviving is a daughter, Barbara Ferguson of Alton, a son, Michael McFarland (Terri) of Tobaccoville, North Carolina, three grandchildren, Amy Hanson (Brian) of Godfrey, Valerie Thomas (Angus) of Rural Hall, North Carolina, and Vanessa Johnson (Eric) of North Pole, Alaska, three great grandchildren, Ben and Haley Hanson, Alise Johnson and Lathom Thomas. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Reverend Francis Hudson and a sister, Norma McKean.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com