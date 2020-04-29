GODFREY — Delores "Jean" McGowan, age 92, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy.

Jean was born on March 25, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Ralph and Gladys (Short) Baker; their only child.

Jean grew up in Dogtown St. Louis, Missouri, and graduated from South West High School. Some of her fondest memories were accompanying her father to his place of work, the St. Louis Zoo, where he was the caretaker of the Ape Display. Jane had the rare opportunity of playing with the baby apes and chimpanzees.

Upon graduation, Jean studied business management. She worked as an office manager and was a proud homemaker.

In 1947, Jean married Robert Reese Sr.; he preceded her in death in 1998.

In 2001, Jean connected with her neighbor of 26 years, Warren D McGowan. They began their "fairytale" life together at the age of 73 years old and were married at the age of 81. Jean and Warren traveled to every corner of the country, plus Hawaii, New Zealand and Australia. They spent many winters in Florida, took Windjammer cruises and spent many nights dancing. Again, their time together was described as a "fairytale."

In addition to her parents and her first husband; Jean is preceded in death by a son, Robert Reese Jr. and an infant daughter, Karen Reese.

Jean is survived by her husband, Warren McGowan and his children, Stephanie (Ronald) Moidel and Steven (Janet) McGowan; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.

Per the family's wishes, cremation rights will be accorded.

Memorials may be given to .

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.