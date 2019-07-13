DELORES 'DEE' ROPER

GODFREY — Delores "Dee" Roper, 90, died at 8:50 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Godfrey.

Born Oct. 15, 1928 in Alton, she was the daughter of William and Harriet (Merrill) Pelot.

She worked for Leaders Department Store in Alton as well as other retail stores. She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey and was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening.

On Sept. 9, 1960 she married Lavern Glen Roper in Alton. He preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 2014.

Surviving are two daughters, Teri Vandegriff (David) of Godfrey, and Lori Meyer (Tom) of Ballwin, MO, two sons, Brian Roper of Godfrey, and Scot Roper of Godfrey, six grandchildren, Jonothan Darr (Amber), Ryan Darr, Brandon Roper, Andrew, Christopher, and Matthew Meyer. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Rolland Pelot.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Virginia Ilch will officiate.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the Beverly Farm Foundation. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.